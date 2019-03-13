Tuchel responds to interest in Man Utd, Man City linked PSG duo

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to Florentino Perez’s statement that he would sign ‘both’ Kylian Mbappe and Neymar by insisting he is not alone.

Perez on Tuesday jokingly hinted that he would see if a deal for Mbappe is possible, stating: “Zidane’s French so maybe he could do something with Mbappe.”

He was then asked who he would rather sign out of Mbappe and his PSG team-mate Neymar, to which he instead answered “Both.”

Now, Tuchel has responded to those comments by insisting that he is not at all surprised that there is interest in his players from other clubs.

“It’s normal because everyone wants Neymar, Mbappe, [Marco] Verratti or Marquinhos on their team, it does not bother me to say that,” Tuchel told reporters.

“They are top players but they are our players and it’s the most important.”

On Monday, it was suggested that Neymar has decided to stay in the French capital for another season despite rumours interest from both Real and Manchester United.

Both United and Man City have been linked with Mbappe meanwhile, but his emergence as the prominent star at PSG means he is likely too valuable to sell.