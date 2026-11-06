England: Tuchel reveals reasons for brutal Cole Palmer snub after surprise selections

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his reasoning behind leaving Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer out of the latest Three Lions squad ahead of November Nations League fixtures.

The 24-year-old has clearly paid the price for dropping out of England’s squad for the early autumn matches and now misses out on fixtures against Croatia at Wembley on November 12 and Spain in Madrid on November 15.

Tuchel has instead handed Fulham’s Josh King and Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham their first England call-ups, both of whom play in attacking midfield roles.

“We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together,” said Tuchel.

“We have Josh King as a new player in there, but I want to see him on both wings. He is kind of an extra player and he can play all four positions.

“I guess everyone is desperate to play for England and Cole is no exception.

“We are speaking now about a player that is not in camp. It counts when you are in camp and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress.”

Jobe Bellingham joins brother Jude in England squad

Jobe Bellingham joins his brother Jude in the England squad and they could be the first pair of siblings to feature in an England line-up since Gary and Phil Neville.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed two months ago, Tuchel and his staff had been keeping a close eye on Jobe Bellingham as they assessed their options ahead of future international camps.

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a very good season in Germany to date, with his performances catching the attention of the England boss. Indeed, the former Sunderland star has notched three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this term.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)