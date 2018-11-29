Thomas Tuchel was quick to hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s claims about PSG tactics against his side and suggested his compatriot was using it as a diversionary tactic.

The angry Liverpool manager criticised the refereeing of Polish official Szymon Marciniak for making his side look like “butchers” in their 2-1 Champions League defeat in Paris that leaves their hopes of progressing looking fragile.

But Tuchel insisted Liverpool were masters of their own downfall and believes blaming the referee isn’t acceptable.

“I did not feel it was such a big issue We have five minutes overtime, we suffered a lot of fouls – you don’t have to do fouls,” he said.

“I don’t even want to talk about it because for me it is not a subject.

“When I lose big games I am angry and I talk about stuff just to bring attention away from the result.

“I am only talking about the game.”

Liverpool started slowly and allowed their hosts to take a grip of the game with Juan Bernat giving them a 14th-minute lead which was doubled by Neymar starting and finishing a counter-attack.

James Milner scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Sadio Mane was brought down by Angel Di Maria but despite some second-half pressure the Reds could not force an equaliser.

It leaves Liverpool having to beat Napoli at Anfield either 1-0 or by two clear goals to progress to the knockout stage.

“We need Anfield again and we need to create an atmosphere which is pretty special. We know that,” Klopp said.

“But Napoli is a really strong side. If we go through we deserve it, and if not then we don’t.

“We are not afraid of that, and I believe you get what you deserve. That’s it. We have to try everything.”