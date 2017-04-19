Tuchel: The Monaco goal destroyed our belief

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his Borussia Dortmund side simply weren’t up to scratch as they crashed out of the Champions League.

BVB failed to overturn a 3-2 deficit, losing 3-1 in Monaco to make it 6-3 on aggregate to the Ligue 1 side.

Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain were on target for Monaco to ensure progression to the semi-finals.

Dortmund coach Tuchel had few complaints, telling reporters: “We started well with one or two dangerous moves where we found some space and then conceded an unlucky goal.

“That destroyed our belief a bit. Then we made too many mistakes in our passing and positioning.

“In the second half we tried to rally again, but we were never able to follow up on our goal. We have made great games with a back three, especially in the Champions League, but we were not good enough.

“Altogether, our performance was not up to it.”

Burki made a mistake for the second goal, and he admitted he should have done more to force Benjamin Mendy’s effort away.

“Our mistakes helped them to two early goals, which made things even more difficult,” he said. “We tried everything after the break and I think we put in a good performance then, but it was over after their third goal.

“The first goal was my mistake, I should have used my fists to push it further away.”