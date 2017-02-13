Thomas Tuchel to Arsenal ‘completely fictional stuff’

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has shot down reports linking manager Thomas Tuchel to Arsenal.

Speculation surrounding the long-term future of Arsene Wenger has once again surfaced, with another poor run in the league all but ending the Gunners’ title charge.

A four name shortlist to replace Wenger was revealed last week, with Dortmund boss Tuchel said to be the number one choice if the London side find themselves looking for a manager.

Tuchel himself responded to the speculation, claiming: “You know more than me. I can’t say anything about that because I don’t know anything about it. I’m on a contract with Dortmund and I’m happy here.”

However, Watzke has weighed in on the on-going speculation, denying claims that they may lose their manager.

“It is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We’re talking about completely fictional stuff here,” Watzke told Sky.

“Some day in May we will sit down and analyse this season. He is still under contract here for another year. That’s why I don’t understand all the speculation.”

Tuchel was appointed by Dortmund back in 2015, replacing the out-going Jurgen Klopp. He guided the German club to a second-placed finish in his first campaign, while they currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, losing 2-1 to bottom of the league Darmstadt on Saturday.