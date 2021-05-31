Tuchel outlines transfer demands that will be ‘very, very good’ for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has laid his cards on the table regarding his summer transfer demands and explained why they would be “very, very good” for Chelsea.

The German’s impact at Chelsea since taking over mid-season has been nothing short of sensational. In just four months, Tuchel secured a top four finish, reached the FA Cup final and masterminded the club’s second Champions League trophy after outmanaging Pep Guardiola and Man City in Porto.

Tuchel joked about Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the match, and by all accounts, a Chelsea manager’s standing under the Russian has rarely been higher.

However, Tuchel is not one to rest on his laurels and has already turned his attentions to creating a Chelsea ’empire’.

Major names have thus far been linked with a summer move to the home of the European champions. Raphael Varane would be a statement signing at the back, while the buzz has continued to grow over a possible swoop for ex-Blue Romelu Lukaku.

Last year, north of six major signings arrived including Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell. This time around, the Blues are expected to zero in on just a handful of major names.

That sits perfectly well with Tuchel, who said of his transfer desires (via Goal) “Two or three could be very, very good.”

Explaining what benefits adding fresh faces to a team already at the top of their game, Tuchel added: “It’s a constant thing to never deny change.

“That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Aston Villa eyeing expendable Chelsea pair

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are ready to fund summer transfer swoops for Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to a report.

Dean Smith has earned the license to spend after overseeing a vastly improved season in the top flight. And with Chelsea again set to spend the Blues pair could be ripe for the picking.

The West Midland club took Ross Barkley on loan last summer, but according to the Daily Star Sunday, are now also looking to pinch Abraham and Loftus-Cheek.

Striker Abraham’s Chelsea career took another blow as he failed to make the squad for the Champions League final; he also failed to feature in his side’s FA Cup final ranks.

West Ham have had links amid their search for a striker, but boss David Moyes says that the reported £40million fee will prove too much for his club.

The Daily Star Sunday, though, claims that Villa are planning a £30million bid to test the waters over his availability. Smith knows Abraham well, having worked with him while he was on loan from Chelsea in 2018/19.

Unlike Abraham, though, Villa are only looking to make a loan swoop for the midfielder.

