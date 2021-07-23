Tuchel ready to unleash dangerous youth star if Chelsea fail with Haaland

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja could earn a promotion to the first team should the club fail with a transfer for Erling Haaland, a report claims.

The Blues have made a new striker a top priority for this summer’s transfer window. They already have star attackers, but they have only scored more than twice in a game once under Thomas Tuchel. As such, Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian sensation Haaland tops their shortlist.

But amid the prospect of a £150million Chelsea bid, Dortmund could yet turn that down. They could instead keep him for at least one for season, when he will have a £64million release clause. Haaland, though, has shown no signs of wanting to leave.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic also feature on Chelsea’s radar.

Goal now states, though, that Chelsea have a plan to invest in their youth if they fail with a striker bid.

Albania international Broja is ‘at the front of the queue’ to step into the first-team fold.

The 19-year-old penned a new five-year contract earlier this week and has already shown exciting promise.

Last season, he spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and scored 10 goals in 30 Eredivisie games.

In 2019/20, meanwhile, he netted nine strikes in nine outings in the Under-18s Premier League. Broja complimented that with five goals in four FA Youth Cup ties.

Overall, Broja – who has six international caps – has found the net 32 times in 88 games.

Broja could step in as boss Tuchel makes alterations to his current front line. Tammy Abraham has interest from Arsenal, while Timo Werner has reportedly threatened to leave if a new striker comes in.

Broja reveals Chelsea contract delight

Broja expressed his delight at signing his new deal earlier this week.

“I’ve been at Chelsea since I was a very young boy, it’s my dream club, I support Chelsea,” the teenager told Chelsea’s official website. “I’ve been through the whole system with the Academy and so I understand the club really well.

“I’ve always had a very close bond with Chelsea, since I was a little kid. I supported Chelsea and used to go to all the games, so it’s nice to sign a long-term contract with the club I love and I’m looking forward to the years ahead with Chelsea.

“It’s nice to get that side of football out of the way so I can just concentrate on myself and my team-mates and what’s in front of us.

“So I’m happy that I managed to do it early and now I can just focus on my football without any stress.”