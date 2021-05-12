Tuchel makes plea to Chelsea board over classy new midfield target

Chelsea have added Marco Verratti to their list of midfield targets under the instruction of Thomas Tuchel, according to a report.

Tuchel is preparing for his first summer transfer window at the Stamford Bridge helm. It could be an exciting off-season for the Blues. They spent heavily last summer to strengthen their squad and have gone to a new level since Tuchel took charge in January.

Now with a Champions League final on the horizon, the mood is positive in west London. Tuchel has unlocked their potential and will be keen to lodge a title challenge next season.

To do so, he may want further reinforcements for his squad. And according to 90min, one player he would like to bid for is Verratti.

Tuchel previously worked with Verratti at Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder remains with the French club, where he has been since joining from Pescara in 2012.

His contract with PSG lasts until 2024 but Chelsea could try to prise him away before then.

It is claimed that Tuchel has told Chelsea he wants to be reunited with Verratti. In a boost to their hopes of signing him, the report adds that the Italian would consider a move to the Premier League.

Whether Chelsea make a formal offer for Verratti remains to be seen. At present, they are simply said to be conducting background checks.

They will also be hoping he recovers from a knee injury that has put his participation at Euro 2020 in serious doubt. It doesn’t seem to be a long-term blow, though, so the Blues will be pondering their next move.

The report does warn that Tuchel may have to sell one of his current midfielders in order to make room for Verratti.

Chelsea approached with swap request

Another midfielder to have been linked with Chelsea recently is Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus in a swap deal with Arthur Melo last summer. However, the Bosnian has struggled to make a significant impression at Camp Nou. Just six of his 17 La Liga appearances so far have been as a starter and he’s yet to register a goal or assist.

And while contracted to Barcelona until 2024, reports in Spain claim they could allow Pjanic to move on this summer. To that end, Chelsea were linked with an approach to sign Pjanic just last week.

Now, according to Sport, Barca are more than willing to listen to any Chelsea approach for the 31-year-old. However, the Spanish paper claims that rather than accept a cash sale, they have instead asked the Blues about a swap deal.

As per the report, the player they are keen on is Jorginho, whom Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of. In what has been dubbed ‘Operation Pjanic’, it’s claimed Barcelona have told the Blues a straight swap is the only way they’ll do business over Pjanic.

The Italy midfielder has been a leading player under Tuchel after struggling for form earlier this season. As such, it’s unlikely the Blues will entertain such an offer.

And given he’s two years the junior of Pjanic, it’s believed Chelsea will dismiss the would-be swap deal.

