Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘close’ to sacking head coach Igor Tudor, while we have revealed who is likely to be his replacement.

Tudor is only three games into his stint in charge of Spurs, but there is already growing speculation that he is on borrowed time at the Premier League giants.

Tottenham’s relegation fears have increased during a troubling week as they are now only one point clear of the bottom three, with the appointment of Tudor yet to spark any improvement.

After deserved losses against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, Football Insider are reporting that the Spurs boss is ‘close’ to being sacked and could only have the next three matches against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest to save himself from the axe.

We informed you on Friday that the relegation candidates were assessing Tudor’s position at the club, while club legend Robbie Kobbie has ’emerged as the leading candidate’ to replace him.

Keane has been working wonders at Hungarian side Ferencvaros and is likely a far more plausible appointment for Spurs than Roberto De Zerbi after they reportedly opened talks with the former Marseille chief. And talkSPORT have since reported that Keane is ‘keen on the job’,

Spurs urged to give Sean Dyche a call

Tottenham’s situation is looking bleaker by the day and may soon be left with little choice but to bring in a character like Dyche to galvanise the squad.

And former Spurs striker Darren Bent has explained to talkSPORT why he thinks Dyche is the best fit for Spurs at the moment.

Bent said: “They need a manager that’s going to go in there and just make them organised and hard to beat.

“And as I said, for the next couple of weeks, it might be horrible to watch, but if you’re nicking 1-0’s, getting draws, picking up points, [it] doesn’t matter.

“Sean Dyche, right now, for me would be the perfect man for Tottenham. Because one thing he can do is get teams organised, hard to beat.

I get it, Spurs fans might not want that, but at some point you’ve got to go, ‘Do you know what? We just need someone who’s going to keep us up.'”

He added: “You just need someone who’s going to steady the ship and make you hard to beat. There’s no point getting someone in there that plays all this attractive football, get you on the front foot – because you’re too easy to play against.”

