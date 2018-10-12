Turkey coach hits out at ego-driven Jurgen Klopp comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s recent views on the UEFA Nations League were “ego-driven”, according to the boss of one national side.

Turkey head coach Mircea Lucescu has hit back at the Liverpool boss for branding the Nations League “the most senseless competition in football”.

“If somebody would have told me after eight matchdays you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, ‘I’ll buy it, let’s start with the ninth matchday!’,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

“The boys unfortunately go away again now and have to play Nations League games – the most senseless competition in the world of football!

“We hope that they come back healthy and play these easy competitions, the Premier League, the Champions League and all this.

“It’s tough times for the boys, eh? We have to start thinking about the players.”

But Lucescu says that he is viewing the competition purely from the viewpoint of a club manager, and that the Nations League is a positive change for international coaches.

“When Klopp manages a national side I believe he will change his mind,” Lucescu said.

“National sides should continue to play competitive games. His statement is ego-driven.”

