Turkish giants looking to hijack Sheffield United deal for Nottingham Forest defensive stalwart

Turkish giants Besiktas have joined Sheffield United in the hunt for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Besiktas are in the market for a new central defender before the close of the transfer window and they have made an enquiry to Forest for Worrall.

The Turkish club are scouring Premier League clubs for defensive reinforcements this month having also been credited with an interest in Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles.

The Black Eagles have enquired about signing Forest club captain Worrall before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Sheffield United remain keen on Worrall despite seeing their initial loan offer for the 27-year-old rejected by Forest.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has targeted a move for Worrall as he looks to shore up the most porous defence in the Premier League this season.

Forest are open to offloading Worrall as any sale would represent pure profit due to Worrall’s homegrown status and boost their Profit and Sustainability figures.

Worrall, who has made 226 appearances in total for Forest, has found himself down the pecking order at the City Ground this season and could be tempted by a move away in search of regular first-team football.

Forest are back in action on Tuesday evening when they host Arsenal in the Premier League, while the Blades head to Crystal Palace on the same night.

