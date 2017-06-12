Turner agrees two-year Burton contract

Burton defender Ben Turner has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has extended his stay at the Pirelli Stadium, having joined the Championship club on a 12-month deal last summer.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough said: “Ben started 38 league games last season – he only didn’t start eight and we lost six out of those eight, so you can see how important he is.

“Also, despite being 29, we think he will still be better next season.

“His previous injury problems with his ankles were the only question mark last season and he has proved himself by the amount of games he has played.

“Now he has had a season with us, we think he will improve and show even more of the qualities he has. He played as well as anybody towards the end of the season.“