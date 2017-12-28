Twist in Griezmann saga despite Barca agreeing to pay €100m

It would appear that Antoine Griezmann’s future is close to finally being resolved after Barcelona agreed to meet the player’s €100m release clause.

The France star has been told that he can leave Atletico Madrid and it was thought that a transfer could go through in January, especially after Diego Simeone’s men sealed the return of Diego Costa from Chelsea.

However, it would now appear that Griezmann will not move until next summer, despite Barca being ready to shell out now for the Manchester United target.

Il Corriere dello Sport states that Ernesto Valverde’s men will be made to wait another six months to get their man, who was also strongly touted to make a switch to Old Trafford.

The news will come as a blow to United chief Jose Mourinho, although he still has plenty of options at his disposal in the central attacking positions.

As for Griezmann’s potential arrival at the Nou Camp, another report goes on to state that it will not stop Barca still trying to land Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho.

Tuttosport says that the Catalan giants are willing to pay €150million for the Brazil star, but are keen to do so in three instalments – something that Liverpool may not agree to.