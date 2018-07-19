Twist in midfielder chase as Barcelona lodge €30m bid for Chelsea target

Barcelona have entered the race to sign a Russian World Cup star also wanted by Chelsea, reports in Spain claim.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan giants have placed a €30million bid for CSKA Moscow midfielder and Aleksandr Golovin.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Russia World Cup midfielder and Sky in Italy recently claimed a deal is close between Chelsea and the Russian outfit.

New Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri tried to sign Golovin when he was in charge at Napoli and on Wednesday he said he wanted to add some quality to his central midfield.

However, they may now have to battle Barcelona as well as Monaco for his signature, though another Spanish outlet Marca state that Barca have little chance of stealing the 22-year-old from under Sarri’s nose.

CSKA Moscow president Evgeny Giner hinted earlier in the week that the player’s future would be decided soon.

He said: “Chelsea? There is no closed arrangement with them.

“But the question of his transition to another club will be decided, I think, in the next couple of days.”

