Twist in £28.5m Mina saga as Everton swoop to beat Man Utd

Everton have reportedly pipped Manchester United in the pursuit of Barcelona centre-half Yerry Mina.

On Sunday, it was claimed that United would announce the signing of Mina ahead of Thursday’s deadline amid claims the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

It was claimed on Thursday evening that United had agreed personal terms with the Colombia defender and all that remains was for the two clubs to agree on a financial package.

The Toffees are said to have reached a £28.5million, five-year deal for Mina, who is set to be the second Barca player to switch from the Nou Camp to Goodison park this summer after Lucas Digne.

Despite only arriving in January, Barcelona want to sell the World Cup star after just six appearances; the player dropping down their pecking order following the capture of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla earlier this summer.

Barca only paid Palmeiras £11million earlier this year, so the chance to make a 200% profit has persuaded them into a deal.

It has been reported that Mina was attracting interest from United, Lyon, Everton and Wolves.

Mina enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Colombia, scoring three times for his nation as they bowed in the last 16 clash against England.

