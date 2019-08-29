As Alexis Sanchez prepares to complete his move away from Manchester United, a report has revealed the extraordinary methods Jose Mourinho used to tried and kickstart the player’s career at Old Trafford.

The Chilean – who has not been involved in either of United’s opening three Premier League matches – has been a huge flop at Old Trafford, but will hope to revitalise his career with a temporary stint back in Italy with Inter Milan.

The incredible cost of sending the Chilean out on loan to the Nerazzurri for United has been revealed in a report.

It’s all a far cry from when Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in a high-profile swap deal with Henrik Mkhitaryan in January 2018, with many applauding Mourinho’s role in bringing the Chilean to the club ahead of fellow suitors Manchester City.

Sanchez flopped badly at United, scoring just three times in 18 appearances from his arrival until the end of the season. The season after fared even worse, with the player failing to command a regular shirt and managing just two goals in 37 appearances, during which time Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It even led to claims by Gary Neville that there must be two Alexis Sanchez’s, with the one at United “an imposter”.

However, a report in The Athletic claims Mourinho used every method possible to try and get British football’s best-paid player firing again – and they were more than unusual to say the least.

As per the article, Mourinho dubbed Sanchez as ‘Chileno’ and also mentioned his eye-watering salary in front of his teammates on at least one occasion in a bizarre attempt to provoke a reaction.

However, both tactics obviously back-fired, though there was no suggestion whether the goading of his wages actually angered or inspired the player, or how they affected his teammates.

There is no doubting his wages have typified plenty of United’s problems thereafter; Sanchez’s £500,000-a-week contract were reportedly referenced by Ander Herrera during his ultimately unsuccessful contract negotiations, while they have played a part in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding David de Gea’s future.

