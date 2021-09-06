Two concerns for Chelsea as Lukaku undergoes scan on worrying issue

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is to undergo a scan on a troublesome thigh injury that threatens to see him miss out on Saturday’s home clash against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old has made two appearances for the Blues, scoring once, since returning to Stamford Bridge in a £98.5m deal. However, having played twice for Belgium over the international break, he now looks doubtful ahead of the Premier League’s resumption.

Indeed, Lukaku scored twice in Belgium’s 5-2 win over Estonia last Thursday. He then netted the opener as the Red Devils cruised past Czech Republic 3-0 on Sunday night.

However, having picked up a booking, Lukaku is now suspended for Wednesday’s match against Belarus.

That’s probably a blessing in disguise for Lukaku, given the striker has been struggling with a thigh problem. He now returns to Stamford Bridge, where the troublesome issue will be looked at more thoroughly.

“I’ll have a scan of my thigh first,” Lukaku told HLN after Belgium’s win against Czech Republic.

“I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. And then I will return to Chelsea.”

Chelsea Transfer Window Review Our take on Chelsea's activity in this season's Summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have made a strong start to the season, beating Crystal Palace and Arsenal before drawing at Liverpool.

They resume against a Villa side, who have four points from their opening three matches.

Tuchel, though, looks unlikely to take any chances with Lukaku’s injury. Should he miss out, the Blues could turn to Timo Werner, or utilise Kai Havertz in a false nine role.

Five biggest World Cup qualifying shocks including losses for Germany, France and the Netherlands

Chelsea concern over N’Golo Kante

The Blues also have serious doubts over N’Golo Kante heading into the weekend.

The midfielder sustained an ankle injury during the 1-1 draw at Anfield and was subsequently forced off at half-time.

Kante reported for international duty with France, but sent him home having deemed him unfit to play.

However, he remains doubtful for the clash against Dean Smith’s side, which kicks-off at 5.30pm, Saturday.

Again, Tuchel is unlikely to take any risks with Kante, meaning there could be an instant debut in the engine room for deadline day signing Saul Niguez.

READ MORE: Man City turned down chance to sign new Chelsea man this summer