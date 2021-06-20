Two concerns arise as Man City prepare mammoth Kane bid with a caveat

Two Man City concerns have been cited as to why they will launch a blockbuster bid for Harry Kane with a caveat attached, per reports.

The future of Harry Kane is a topic no Tottenham fan wishes to discuss. The England captain has been an exemplary performer with Spurs, though not even his goalscoring exploits have been enough to help them lift major silverware.

Kane’s desire to win trophies has been documented, and there are few places in world football that can offer that luxury as well as Man City.

They, along with Man Utd and Chelsea are the three Premier League clubs who have been credited with interest. However, it now appears Man City are ready to act.

The Daily Star recently reported that Tottenham will be offered £100m for their talisman.

Following Sergio Aguero’s departure, Man City are light in the forward ranks. Pep Guardiola is at ease operating with a false nine, but Kane’s all-round game and propensity to drop deep and create makes Kane seemingly the ideal No. 9 for the Spaniard.

The Star article noted that such an offer would be a ‘take it or leave it’ bid. Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy reportedly values Kane at £150m, meaning a Kane exit is far from a certainty.

The motive behind City’s ultimatum stems from their desire to avoid a drawn out transfer saga.

Additionally, two reasons are cited as to why they won’t bid closer to Levy’s valuation.

Firstly, Kane’s age is a critical factor. At 27, Kane realistically only has a handful of years left in his prime.

Contrast that with rising superstars Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe who are both in their mid-20s. It could be determined that a larger investment in a younger star would be a more worthwhile move long-term.

Secondly, Kane’s sketchy injury record is duly noted. The centre-forward has struggled with persistent ankle troubles in recent years. And as such, Man City are prepared to ‘walk away and drop their interest’ if Levy is unwilling to compromise.

Paratici on Tottenham collision course

Meanwhile, Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is at loggerheads with his fellow chiefs after picking his ideal new manager candidate, reports claim.

talkSPORT claim that newly-appointed Spurs chief Paratici wants Nuno Espirito Santo to step in.

But while Paratici wants Nuno, fellow senior Spurs figures would reportedly prefer Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter of Brighton or Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

As such, division has emerged among the decision makers at Tottenham over which path to take.

Furthermore, a Tottenham cult hero from the early Premier League years has also thrown his hat into the mix.

