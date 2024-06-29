Two conditions give Chelsea hope of huge Isak transfer as Maresca calls off Blues hunt for Villa star

Chelsea have made a fresh move to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle though their chances of a deal now rest on two factors, while Blues boss Enzo Maresca has pulled the plug on their interest in an Aston Villa star.

The Blues have been one of the more active Premier League sides already this transfer window, having struck a deal to bring Tosin Adarabioyo to Stamford Bridge and also having agreed a blockbuster deal for Brazil’s next big thing, Estevao Willian and young Barcelona striker Marc Guiu. And with Ian Maatsen having been sold to Aston Villa for some £37.5m, Chelsea are ready to make further changes to their squad.

Indeed, since Paul Winstanley and Behdad Eghbali assumed control over the Blues’ spending from Todd Boehly, Chelsea have offered a more measured approach with the scatterground approach of the latter resulting in over £1bn being splashed out over his three windows in charge.

Instead, the thinking at Chelsea is now to only sign the players they need and, in consultation with new manager Maresca, the Blues will largely just target additions they feel can improve on what is already at their disposal and only spend what they feel is a fair and just price for said targets.

However, it is widely accepted that the Blues are actively seeking a new centre forward this summer. Despite finishing in the improved position of sixth last season, Eghbali felt Chelsea underachieved and the belief among their hierarchy is that a profligacy in front of goal was largely to blame.

Chelsea transfers: Fresh enquiry made for Alexander Isak

And while Nicolas Jackson finished as their top scoring striker with 17 goals in 44 games, Chelsea want a more reliable option to call upon next season and fire them back into top-four contention.

Imminent new arrival Guiu is sure to get his chance and will likely be given the opportunity to prove himself in the UEFA Conference League, with the Blues dropping into UEFA’s third-tier competition as a result of Manchester United’s FA Cup success.

But Chelsea want another big-name signing up front with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres among the players to have come under consideration.

However, it emerged earlier this week that the Blues have made a move for Newcastle striker Isak, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing the Magpies would demand a fee in excess of the British transfer record – the £115m Chelsea paid to Brighton for Moises Caicedo – for a deal to go through.

That is a price beyond what the Blues are willing to pay, but now multiple reports have now revealed the Blues have asked again about the potential of a deal for Isak and knowing that the three-year deadline for PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) must be adhered by Newcastle before the deadline of Sunday June 30.

However, the chances of a deal for Isak at this moment in time appear bleak. And it’s claimed the only way a deal can be done is if Newcastle either lower their demands or initiate a potential cash-plus-player swap with Chelsea. Both Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher are among the stars linked with a move to St James’ Park.

As it stands, though, Newcastle are not thought to be willing to pursue that avenue, leaving Chelsea looking hard pushed to finalise a deal.

Maresca calls time on Chelsea pursuit of Jhon Duran

Blues boss Maresca, meanwhile, is finding he is getting more of a say than perhaps previously expected over would-be Chelsea signings.

With the Italian pushing Chelsea towards a deal for Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Maresca is also understood to have ordered the Blues to cool their interest in another would-be striker signing in Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran.

The two clubs are thought to have agreed a fee of around £40m for the Colombia striker, who is currently on Copa America duty with his country.

And according to journalist Guillermo Arango, Maresca is not in favour of his signing and instead is looking elsewhere at potential options.

He said: “On standby the transfer of Jhon Duran to Chelsea. Despite the agreement between clubs, the new coach Enzo Maresca wants a forward with other characteristics and for now the signing of the Colombian who has offers from other clubs (AC Milan, Bologna) is stopped.”

Duran, meanwhile, has broken his silence on his future amid links to the Blues and the two Serie A sides.

“The options of the other teams I don’t know, I am not aware now,” Duran told Gol Caracol while on Copa America duty. “I’m focused on the national team, at the Copa America, wanting to add minutes, supporting the team a lot.

“For those topics of possible signing I already have other people who take care of that.”

Duran has scored eight goals in 49 appearances since signing for Villa from Chicago Fire in Jnauary 2023.