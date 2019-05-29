Two crucial factors open door for Man Utd to seal €70m defender deal

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt by the latest reports from Spain.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most-sought after defenders after an incredible season with the Dutch champions, and links with a number of elite clubs has followed.

It was reported that De Ligt is hoping to join team-mate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, with the midfielder having already agreed a €75m move.

However reports of serious interest from United emerged, with claims that the Red Devils have offered De Ligt an incredible €14m a year deal over a five-year contract – a salary that would equate to £235,000 a week and one that smashes Barca’s offer.

In yet another twist, the Old Trafford club were then ruled out of the running to sign the teenager by Sky Sports, but reports in Spain provide further update.

Mundo Deportivo state that De Ligt is no longer as keen on moving to the Nou Camp as he was before because of two main reasons, which are heavily influenced by his agent Mino Raiola.

The first factor is that De Ligt wants more money than was initially offered by Barcelona – as does Raiola – and the second is that he needs the guarantee of being a starter.

The report hints that the door is now open for the ‘super-agent’ to take his client to either United, PSG or Juventus, but transfer pundit Ian McGarry believes Ed Woodward may be reluctant for Raiola to increase his influence at the club.

“I think there’s also an unease at most clubs when Mino Raiola is involved, we saw the trouble that Paul Pogba caused for Jose Mourinho which effectively led to him being sacked by the club,” he told The Transfer Window podcast.

“And therefore I think people at big clubs are worried about Raiola’s influence over his players, because if the player is unhappy or the player is in a position where he feels like he’s not being treated properly, he’s not getting enough game time, his dogs aren’t being walked enough in nice places, then that has a big effect.

“Raiola will effectively cause trouble by making sure his player agitates in the dressing room to other players, little meetings here and there with other players to moan and whine and complain about the coach and this and that.

“That’s something which a lot of clubs don’t want and Manchester United more than any other club have suffered first hand from that.”

