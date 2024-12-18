Manchester United are aiming to complete a marquee signing in the left wing-back position and are back in the mix to land Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes, it has been revealed.

According to reliable reports in Germany, Man Utd hold ‘strong interest’ in Mendes as their recruitment chiefs have been very impressed by his displays for both PSG and the Portugal national team. PSG have been working hard to tie the 22-year-old down to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026, but have so far been unable to do so.

On November 24, it was claimed that Mendes was set to pen fresh terms with PSG and end the exit links for good.

However, no such deal has materialised so far and this has given United renewed hope they can strike a deal for him.

This latest update comes from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and he states that Mendes will not be signing a new PSG contract soon as he knows there are ‘many top suitors’ eyeing him.

One of those is United, who are ‘aware of his situation’. The Red Devils know that if Mendes ends all renewal talks with PSG then he should be available for a reasonable price in summer 2025.

Plettenberg notes that the former Sporting CP star will still be ‘expensive’ as Luis Enrique views him as an important player for the future.

But Mendes is represented by the same agency as Ruben Amorim, and this could aid United in their pursuit.

United dream of signing Alphonso Davies, though they know this will be difficult as he is nearing an agreement to stay with Bayern Munich.

Plettenberg states that there is another ‘expensive’ left wing-back on United’s shortlist, should Davies remain in Bavaria. The player in question is AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

Nuno Mendes, Theo Hernandez on Man Utd shortlist

On Monday, Hernandez’s agent revealed he wants his client to sign a new deal at Milan. This could see Mendes emerge as United’s No 1 target to fill the void on the left side.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both in Amorim’s squad, but he does not feel he can rely on those players given their poor injury records.

Amorim wants United to capture a more reliable left wing-back who can maraud forward and get involved in attacks, with Mendes a great solution.

United are in advanced talks to sign Paraguayan wing-back Diego Leon too, though he is only 17 years old and cannot be expected to go straight into the starting eleven.

Man Utd transfers: Rashford latest; Southampton raid

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided where he would like to play when leaving United.

Rashford admitted on Tuesday that he is seeking a ‘new challenge’ and that there will be ‘no hard feelings’ when he departs Old Trafford.

The winger hopes to play for a major club in Spain, though Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce have instead been given the chance to sign him.

While Rashford looks set to be on his way out, United hope to bring in Tyler Dibling to future-proof their attack.

United are ‘racing’ Newcastle to sign Dibling from Southampton, reports claim.

The Saints will push to keep the 18-year-old right winger in January but will surely have to sell at the end of the season if they are relegated.

