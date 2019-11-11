Two factors cited as Luis Enrique link to Arsenal job is played down

Luis Enrique is reported to have no interest in replacing Unai Emery as Arsenal manager after two major reasons were cited as factors as to why the Spaniard would reject the hotseat.

Reports in Spain on Sunday suggested the former Spain coach had held talks with the Gunners head of football Raul Sanllehi over the possibility of succeeding the under-fire Emery at Emirates Stadium.

But according to ESPN, Enrique has no immediate desire to return to football after he stepped down from the Spain hotseat in the summer to spend time with his young daughter, who tragically soon passed away.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Enrique would only consider a more stable, top-end club – as opposed to one in something of a crisis and ailing somewhat outside of the upper reaches of its league.

But with Enrique seemingly distancing himself from the Arsenal job, Emery will go into the international break with yet more question marks over his reign; that despite David Ornstein’s claims that the Gunners remain “100% committed” to Emery and have no plans to replace him as manager.

Sanllehi and technical director Edu were watching from the stands as the Gunners slipped to a lame 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Saturday evening, but all the signs point towards no immediate removal of the former Sevilla and PSG coach from the Emirates Stadium hotseat.

With Leicester considered ‘an extremely strong side,’ the Arsenal hierarchy ‘remain “100 per cent” behind Emery’ as the Gunners ‘showed clear signs of improved performance’, according to Ornstein.

They were ‘encouraged’ that the club is ‘on the right path’ with a squad and staff capable of delivering success. ‘They are adamant their project is sound’ and ‘well planned’.

Furthermore – and perhaps more bizarrely – Ornstein writes that there are many who ‘also apportion blame to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.’ Stan and Josh Kroenke, Raul Sanllehi, Vinai Venkatesham and Edu are among those behind Emery, and it is even said that an improved contract offer was mooted at the end of last season.

Defeat at Leicester on Saturday evening left Arsenal with two wins from 10 in the league, with “Emery Out” once again trending on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the game.

But the beleaguered Spaniard – who had words of praise after the match at the King Power Stadium for the recalled Mesut Ozil – has defended his team time and again and has asked for patience as the international fixtures promise to give him a little respite from growing criticism.