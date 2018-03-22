Two factors cited as Poch opts to sell £45m United, Chelsea target

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told Tottenham the time is right to sell Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Belgian defender has been in a stand-off with Spurs over a new deal and reportedly wants a pay-rise far higher than the club are willing to pay and beyond their strict wage structure.

Alderweireld is out of contract in June 2019 and he is apparently “unhappy” at the club’s latest contract offer of £110,000 per week plus bonuses.

The centre-back, who is currently on around £50,000, is reportedly chasing a £140,000 a week deal.

And with the two parties seemingly at an impasse, Pochettino has reportedly taken matters into his own hands and decided the time is right for Tottenham to sell the star.

According to the Daily Express, the Spurs boss cites two reasons why the time is right for a parting of ways.

Firstly, it’s claimed the Tottenham boss has a strict policy of not wanting to keep unhappy players. Kyle Walker’s request to leave last summer is just one recent example of the Argentinian’s stance.

And secondly, Pochettino knows a complicated contract clause could see the player’s value deteriorate drastically. That’s because the Belgian has a clause in his existing deal which contains a one-year extension option to summer 2020 – but triggering that would also activate a £25million exit clause – something Tottenham don’t want to do, given they believe his current market value to be around £45million.

It all means a parting of ways looks increasingly likely this summer.

The player has been touted as a possible transfer target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United should he fail to land either first choices Samuel Umtiti or Raphael Varane, while Chelsea have also emerged as genuine contenders in recent days.

Reports meanwhile suggests Tottenham are willing to test Stuttgart’s resolve to keep their France defender Benjamin Pavard, whom Pochettino would like to sign as Alderweireld’s replacement.

