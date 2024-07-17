Real Madrid have announced captain Luka Modric has signed a contract extension and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a second deal is on the way, while Los Blancos are also fixing their gaze on a Liverpool ace after losing out to Manchester United for Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid confirmed the arrival of French megastar Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has become arguably the greatest free agent pick-up in football history, though that’s not to say the move wasn’t without cost.

Real Madrid will pay Mbappe a gigantic sign-on fee believed to be worth around €150m over the course of the forward’s five-year deal. TEAMtalk has also revealed where Mbappe places in the salary stakes among his peers at the Bernabeu.

The reigning LaLiga and Champions League winners are primed to become even stronger next season following Mbappe’s arrival. Brazilian wonderkid Endrick will also add a deadly new option in the forward line.

However, Real Madrid will have to cope without German legend Toni Kroos who has retired from all forms of football.

As such, losing fellow midfield maestro, Luka Modric, in the same summer could have proved fatal. Thankfully for manager Carlo Ancelotti, that’s not a scenario he’ll have to wrestle with.

Luka Modric extends stay; Lucas Vazquez next

Real Madrid have officially confirmed Modric has signed a one-year contract extension that ties his future to the club for the 2024/25 season.

Modric is unquestionably one of the greatest midfielders of all time, though had seen his playing time reduced as he entered his late-30s last season.

Nonetheless, Modric was desperate to play one more season in Madrid and Los Blancos have secured the deal which looks increasingly vital given Kroos has left.

Showcasing his ongoing importance to the club, Modric has also succeeded Nacho Fernandez as club captain. Nacho recently brought his 23-year association with Real Madrid to a close when joining Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

News of a second contract extension should quickly follow, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming Lucas Vazquez will also pen a one-year deal.

Like Modric, Vazquez’s existing contract with Real Madrid expired on June 30. However, the versatile Vazquez rejected multiple offers to sign with other clubs and has agreed to extend his stay for one more year at the Bernabeu.

Latest on Leny Yoro, Trent Alexander-Arnold transfers

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are primed for a rare miss in the market thanks entirely to Manchester United.

Real Madrid had banked on Leny Yoro’s preference for Los Blancos helping to secure the club a cut-price transfer with Lille.

However, Man Utd blew their Spanish counterparts out of the water when seeing a £52m bid accepted by Lille. Real Madrid were only willing to pay a far more meagre sum in the €20m/€25m range.

Liverpool, meanwhile, prematurely pulled out of the race after believing Yoro was destined for Real Madrid.

Yoro has experienced a change of heart and has abandoned his dream of signing for Real Madrid in favour of joining the Red Devils.

A five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season has been agreed. Yoro has already flown to England and a medical was taking place as of 3pm UK time on Wednesday.

Real’s wrestles with English heavyweights won’t end there, however, with TEAMtalk learning they’re making early noises regarding the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds hero has entered the final year of his contract and we have learned Real Madrid’s ultimate goal is to sign the player as a free agent next summer.

Realising that outcome relies on turning the player’s head and convincing Alexander-Arnold to not sign a contract extension with Liverpool.

The full details on Real Madrid’s ambitious play for Alexander-Arnold – including how much Liverpool would seek if entertaining bids this window – can be found below.

