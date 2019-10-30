Two forgotten men can be huge for Liverpool this season – Pep Lijnders

Liverpool coach Pep Lijinders believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are both ready to play telling roles for the club this season after frustrating campaigns last time out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain only made his comeback from a serious knee injury at the back end of last season following a year on the sidelines, while Keita struggled to adapt and was also struck down by a series of niggling injuries, following his high-profile switch from RB Leipzig.

But the pair both caught the eye last week as Genk were beaten 4-1 in the Champions League and the duo again look set to take centre stage against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

And with the games coming thick and fast, Lijnders believes the pair could stake a claim for more regular action and pile pressure on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, who are very much seen as first choice under Jurgen Klopp.

“In the start of the season, we had not as many games and we could create a real stability around the team and many times keep, not the same XI, but the same core group,” said Lijnders, who labelled a background Liverpool figure as their “signing of the season”.

“You saw already what it did for Ox, by playing game [by] game, in how he contributed in Genk. That’s why it’s really important.

“As I’ve said before, from the bench we want players who can come in and really make an impact and so far we’ve had that. We want to keep that. By making a bigger impact in games, they need rhythm, they need consistency and this is a perfect moment again to change a few things.”

When asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long journey back from injury, Lijnders said: “Ox, of course, is a very sad story with the injury. He was very important for us just before [it happened], as everybody knows. We want to give him time and we know it will come.

“If he keeps his aggression offensively and defensively, [we know] how he can play – that real offensive aggression – and then everything will come, but that needs time after an injury like that.

“We’ve seen glimpses already and we’ve seen really good phases and for him and – he said it himself – he wants to do it now for 95 minutes and two times 95 minutes. That will be the next step, but he’s very important for us because he gives us a completely different dynamic to create.

“Naby was unlucky with his injury this season. A first year at a club like Liverpool with a new style in the Premier League, we all know that takes time, but we can all see what a magnificent player he is and what he can do to our team.

“Especially in how he brings the ball into the final third and how he disorganises opposition. It is important for both, like every single player, to stay fit and gain regularity and gain consistency.”