Two former Real stars vying for Bernabeu return – report

An Arsenal midfielder and a Paris Saint-Germain man are lining up a dream return to former club Real Madrid, according to a report.

Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria both starred for Real Madrid from 2010-2013, before the former upped sticks and moved to North London, and a year later Di Maria joined Manchester United.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, both players ‘regret’ leaving the Spanish capital, and have ‘offered their services’ to Los Blancos once again.

Mesut Ozil is understood to be evaluating his career options, and is currently locked in contract talks with Arsenal over extending his current deal which expires in 2018.

Marca go on to claim that Di Maria, now under Carlo Ancelotti once again at PSG, is ‘not happy’ in France having not re-found the form that saw him win La Decima under Ancelotti.

Real president Florentino Perez is believed to have ‘taken notice’ of the ambitions of the duo, and the club considers them a boost to any side.

Di Maria talked up his former teammate ahead of PSG’s trip to Arsenal in the Champions League earlier in the month.

“Ozil is a world-class player,” Di Maria stated. “His passing is excellent and he is surrounded by some very fast players.”