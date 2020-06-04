Southampton striker Moussa Djenepo has boldly claimed he will soon take the Premier League by storm – and has backed himself to one day be as good as Saints old boy Sadio Mane.

Djenepo moved to St Mary’s in a £14million switch from Standard Liege last summer and has had a relatively slow start to Premier League life with two goals and two assists to his name from 18 appearances – eight of which have come from the bench.

But the 21-year-old Mali international is not short of confidence and reckons he can one day “be better” than “big inspiration” Mane, who left Southampton for Liverpool for £34m in summer 2016 and is contracted to the Reds until 2023.

“Sadio is a big inspiration for me. I like him, he’s a very big player,” he told talkSPORT.

“But I think I can be better if I work hard. Sadio is a very big player, and I’m young and I need to learn more.

“In the future we will see. I will do my best to become the next Sadio Mane.”

Djenepo also hails Danny Ings

Djenepo also paid tribute to former Liverpool striker and current Saints teammate Danny Ings, who remains in the running to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

“It was a big motivation for me, that a big player like Danny took time to text you when you are young like I am,” he said.

“It meant everything to me. Danny’s a very, very good guy. He’s given me so much advice in training, we smile together and I’m trying to teach him the French language as well!”

