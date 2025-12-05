TWO huge clues Carlos Baleba is joining Man Utd have just dropped

Two separate reports have dropped huge clues that together, strongly suggest Manchester United will sign Carlos Baleba in 2026.

The Red Devils will fix their gaze on overhauling central areas next year. The three players Man Utd dream of signing to complete an incredible rebuild are Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd enquired into Baleba’s signing last summer, but were told by Brighton the player would not be sold under any circumstance.

United actually agreed personal terms with Baleba, 21, at that time, but the player did not agitate for a move. As such, Brighton got their wish and United decided not to bid.

Fast forward to the present day and United’s interest in Baleba is as strong as ever, despite Baleba’s poor form this season.

In fact, Baleba’s standards slipping may actually work in Man Utd’s favour, with German outlet, TZ, reporting Brighton could now accept a smaller sum.

The expectation has always been Brighton wanted one more season (the 2025/26 campaign) out of Baleba before cashing in for a huge fee.

Figures of £100m-plus have been talked about, but in lieu of Baleba’s poor form and the player’s head being turned, it’s claimed Brighton could now accept offers starting at £75m.

That will be music to the ears of Man Utd who sources told TEAMtalk never had any intention of paying a nine-figure sum for Baleba.

There’s further good news for those wishing to see Baleba at Old Trafford, this time coming from The Telegraph.

Brighton want Aston Villa man as direct replacement

They’ve dropped the clearest hint yet Baleba is on the move in 2026 when revealing Brighton are weighing up a move for a direct replacement.

Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde, 21, is the player in their sights, with the report using the term ‘succession plan’.

Bogarde is expected to cost in excess of £25m, and you might ask the question, why would Villa sell?

Villa’s struggles with conforming to the Premier League’s financial rules are well documented and the proceeds from the sale of Bogarde – who is now classified as homegrown – would be logged as pure profit on their books. Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Furthermore, Bogarde may be receptive to the move in the knowledge he’ll be a regular starter on the south coast.

At Villa Park, Bogarde must contend with Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara in central areas.

Latest Man Utd news – Deal OFF / Scholes brutalises Amorim

In other news, a midfielder Man Utd have been linked with signing in January – by multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano – will NOT be moving to Old Trafford, with different deals pursued instead, according to a reliable source.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes has slaughtered Ruben Amorim for “ruining” the career of Kobbie Mainoo.

Scholes’ comments – including his insistence Mainoo must now leave United – can be read here.