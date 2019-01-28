Two January signings on cards as Unai Emery gives transfer update

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed the club could have two new arrivals by Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Emery refused to reveal the identity of the players, but did say that one was a winger, thus almost confirming recent reports that Inter Milan Ivan Perisic is a target for the Gunners.

“The club is working with the possibility with different players. I do not know the players, I cannot say exactly the players but they are players with the possibility to help us, who can play as winger, right or left,” said Emery.

Asked how many signings the club could make this week, he added: “Between zero and two… because we are looking at two different players and the possibility they can come.”

Emery was then pressed on whether he thought Perisic wanted to come to Arsenal.

“I think all the players that can come and help us are good,” added the Arsenal coach, who said he would not be too downhearted if neither deal came off.

“No, I know it is not easy. We are speaking two month ago with this possibility but we know that it’s not easy.”

Croatia star Perisic, 29, was revealed as an Arsenal target on Saturday by BBC journalist David Ornstein. He claimed that Arsenal had approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic, who has been a target for Manchester United in the last 18 months.

It was claimed that the Gunners want the player on loan with a £35million option to purchase, and although Luciano Spalletti suggested that was not a possibility, Calciomercato claimed Perisic had already agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted on Sunday that Perisic had handed in a transfer request, but Inter are apparently not keen on a loan deal.

Spalletti said: “It’s quite simple. Players can say what they want, but they are employees, they have signed contracts and in order to leave, they need someone willing to pay for them,”Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

You can’t leave for free and with your salary paid by someone else. If, as Beppe Marotta said, he doesn’t want to play, then clearly he’ll be left out.”

Meanwhile, Emery was also quizzed about impending departures at Arsenal and claimed: “Now we are with a very small possibility to let some leave.”