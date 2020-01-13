Two major Milan conditions stand in way of Tottenham signing Piatek

AC Milan reportedly have two major conditions which Tottenham must meet to seal the signing of striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Piatek looks increasingly likely to leave Milan after the Serie A giants decided to cut their losses on the Poland international, whose form has seen him struggle this season just a year after arriving from Genoa.

The 24-year-old had an excellent first six months in Milan, scoring 11 times in 21 appearances, but he has notched just four goals this term and has been surplus to requirements.

Indeed, Milan are looking to use funds from the sale of Piatek to bring in a new central attacker, while Spurs need reinforcements after talisman Harry Kane was ruled out until April with a severe hamstring tear.

But according to Monday’s edition of Il Giornale (via MilanNews.it), Milan will only let the striker go on two conditions: that he leaves in a permanent deal and not a loan and that the transfer fee will have to be over €30m (£25.7m).

New signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to start Milan’s Coppa Italia game against SPAL on Wednesday night, sparking further rumours that Piatek will be allowed to leave if the price is right.

Meanwhile, midfielder Gedson Fernandes is expected in London to have a Tottenham medical and sign for the Premier League club on Monday.

O Jogo reported on Sunday that Spurs would be paying a €4.5m loan fee for the Benfica youngster, who is arriving on an initial 18-month deal, while they put the buying option at €50-60m.

Monday’s edition of Record reports that Gedson will sign on Monday and have the option to buy set at €60m.

It has also been stated again that Jorge Mendes and Miguel Pinho have been working together on the transfer.

In addition – and somewhat surprisingly – A Bola states the buying option is €50m but that Tottenham will only pay a much lesser of figure of €1.5m for the loan. Read more…