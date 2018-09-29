The growing tensions between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has seen two of Manchester United’s senior stars take on the role of peacemaker in an attempt to bring calm to the club.

Boss Jose Mourinho took the step to strip Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy on Tuesday when he told the player but the Portuguese coach has insisted he doesn’t have to explain his decision.

Over the weekend, Pogba seemed to criticise Mourinho’s playing style as he urged the team to “attack” when playing at Old Trafford.

ESPN FC then stated that Mourinho’s treatment of Pogba has ‘bemused many within the dressing room’ in the latest of a number of incidents.

A clip emerged on Wednesday which appeared to show a rather tense exchange between the pair ahead of training, while a Daily Mail report suggests that members of the United camp are split between backing Pogba and questioning his antics.

However, reports in Saturday’s Sun claim senior stars Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have taken on captain’s roles at Old Trafford in a bid to bring a breakout of peace and ensure the club keep their focus on the football.

The paper writes that Mata is one of the most respected figures at the club and one that many of the young players, including Pogba, look up to.

Matic, meanwhile, is another who has tried to assert a calming voice around the dressing room and make the club ‘United’ again.

The paper also adds that while Antonio Valencia is the official club captain, he is ‘not a powerful voice in the dressing room and only really has the armband due to his age and longevity at the club’.

