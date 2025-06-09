Alejandro Garnacho’s departure from Manchester United still seems likely and it’s now it’s been confirmed by a strong source that two major Premier League rivals have made enquiries to snap up the talented winger this summer.

Garnacho is primed to quit Old Trafford over the coming weeks after publically falling out with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, with the last straw coming after he was left out of the Europa League final against Tottenham last month and was only afforded a 20-minute substitute appearance.

Since reportedly being put on the market, it’s been stated that up to three English sides have shown interest in the 20-year-old, along with the likes of Serie A champions Napoli and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Garnacho has stirred the pot over a potential Napoli move after being pictured on a post-season holiday in Italy, after he returned from Man Utd‘s brief tour of Asia.

However, reports from Argentina have confirmed the identity of two of the English teams chasing Garnacho, with Arsenal and Chelsea both cited.

“Two of the three clubs that enquired about Garnacho are Chelsea and Arsenal,” Gaston Edul, a trusted source when it comes to Argentinean players, reported.

Edul also gave a boost to both London clubs in their chase for the United attacker by also stating: “Garnacho has a preference to stay in the Premier League.”

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti recently revealed that United have cut Garnacho’s asking price to around €60m (£50m) to get the forward off the books.

Indeed, the Italian reports that the discounted sum is widely viewed by interested parties as a more ‘affordable’ fee. As such, interest is massing.

Man Utd reluctant to sell Garnacho to direct rival

For their part, United are unlikely to be happy about selling Garnacho to a direct domestic competitor, although their need to sell to the highest bidder in order to strengthen Amorim’s squad may leave them no choice.

Amorim and Garnacho’s relationship is said to be at a point where it will be difficult to repair, with a sale the most beneficial outcome for both parties at this stage.

The ideal scenario for United would be a return to Atletico or a move to Napoli but money talks so a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea cannot be ruled out.

Both London clubs are in the market for a new winger and while Garnacho has his critics, his potential makes him an attractive proposition – especially with so much of his career still ahead of him.

Garnacho scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in a whopping 58 games in all competitions for United this past season.

