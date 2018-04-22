Two Prem clubs in mix as Man Utd enforcer considers six offers

Marouane Fellaini remains uncertain which club to join in the summer amid reports six clubs have put offers on the table to him.

The Belgium midfielder is widely expected to leave Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season with his contract coming to an end on June 30 – and a number of clubs are apparently keen.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Fellaini will choose between Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Monaco and Besiktas, while Premier League sides West Ham and Leicester have also made moves to sign him.

That would appear to rule out both Arsenal and Liverpool, who had been mentioned as possible suitors for the former Everton star.

Former Everton man Fellaini is said to be chasing an increase on his current £90,000 a week package at Old Trafford and amid claims he feels unappreciated by Manchester United.

Of the clubs keen on the Belgian, it would appear both PSG and Besiktas are in the driving seat, though a move to West Ham – and a third career link-up with David Moyes at West Ham – cannot be ruled out.

