Two Premier League titans named as ‘obvious’ choices to replace Xavi as Barcelona boss this summer

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed why two Premier League managers are now the ‘obvious’ candidates to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou this summer.

The Spanish champions are currently seeking a successor for club legend Xavi, who announced in January that he is stepping down as head coach at the end of the season.

However, Pique, who played alongside Xavi for seven seasons in Catalonia, feels his old teammate could still reverse his decision to walk away.

But if he sticks to his word then Pique says Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola represent two clear-cut choices for Barcelona’s hierarchy.

“I don’t think it’s a decision that is 100 per cent,” Pique said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“Let’s see how the season ends. I think maybe he will stay.

“To manage Barca you need to be a specific type of coach and to understand the way Barca play, so the options are much less.

“The obvious ones are Guardiola, because he had his past here, and he is the best coach right now, and Arteta.

“He would be a good one also. He understands Barcelona and played for Barca in the past.”

When asked if Guardiola would manage Barcelona for a second time, Pique added: “You would have to ask him.

“I still speak to him sometimes. I am sure he and Barcelona people would love to see him back.”

Guardiola more likely to stay at Man City

Guardiola, fresh off winning a treble last season, has a contract at City that runs until the summer of 2025 and has already hinted that he is ready to extend that deal.

Speaking back in November when asked about his long-term future, Guardiola said: “One year and a half is a lot of time in football. I arrived here with long hair and look what happened.”

Pressed if remaining in situ beyond his current deal was a possibility, Guardiola said: “Yeah of course – I can leave tomorrow [too]. I would have loved the team that won 100 points [in the 2017-18 season] to stay eternally. At all the clubs this happens.”

As for Arteta, his Arsenal contract also runs out next summer and there have been strong links with Barcelona ever since Xavi made his decision to leave.

Barca would likely have to pay heavily in terms of compensation though, especially as the Gunners are challenging for the Premier League title for the second successive season and have also qualified for the last eight of the Champions League.

Indeed, any raid on England for their next manager will almost certainly cost the LaLiga giants a significant amount.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are back in action on March 31 when they face City in the Premier League in a huge clash that could have a significant bearing on the title race.