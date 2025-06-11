Rangers are gearing up for a pivotal summer transfer window and the signing of a new striker is at the forefront of their ambitions, TEAMtalk understands.

Under new manager Russell Martin, the Scottish giants are actively pursuing a dynamic number nine to lead their attack, with sources confirming initial conversations for Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman and Westerlo’s Matija Frigan.

The push for a new frontman comes as Rangers look to offload current striker Cyriel Dessers, who has attracted interest from clubs in Greece and Italy.

Turgeman, a 21-year-old Israeli international, has emerged as a prime target after scoring an impressive 20 goals this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers have held preliminary talks for the £4 million-rated striker, but sources state Maccabi Tel Aviv are holding firm for a £6m fee, with interest from Spanish and Italian clubs adding pressure.

Meanwhile, Matija Frigan, a 22-year-old Croatian at Westerlo, is another option.

Frigan, who has caught the eye of clubs such as Hamburg and a La Liga side, is seen as a versatile forward with significant potential, making him a strong fit for Martin’s high-energy system.

READ MORE: Leeds United one of FOUR Prem clubs chasing transfer-listed Chelsea star

Rangers ramp up Dessers replacement hunt

Rangers’ need for a new striker is heightened by their plans to move on Dessers, whose 51 goals in two years have not fully convinced the new regime.

Greek side AEK Athens are very keen, while Italian clubs are also circling, potentially freeing up funds for incoming transfers.

Rangers’ new sporting director Kevin Thelwell is tasked with securing signings to boost the club’s chances in the Scottish Premiership and upcoming Champions League qualifiers.

Beyond the striker hunt, Rangers are eyeing Swansea City’s Harry Darling and Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku, as TEAMtalk reported on June 9, to strengthen their squad, signalling a busy window.

With pre-season kicking off soon, Martin is keen to finalize deals swiftly to integrate new signings.

As competition for Turgeman and Frigan intensifies, Rangers’ ability to act decisively will be crucial in landing their new number nine and setting the tone for a hugely important season at Ibrox under the new 49ers ownership.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest transfers for Club World Cup as Man City, Real Madrid reinforce

IN FOCUS: Dor Turgeman vs Matija Frigan