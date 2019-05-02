Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ask for one of two Real Madrid stars in return before sanctioning the sale of Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to undergo revolutions in the summer, having fallen short of their targets this season. Pogba could be part of the Old Trafford exodus, as he has reportedly grown frustrated at the club’s performances – and failure to qualify for the Champions League may be the last straw.

Reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, where he is attracted by the prospect of playing under the management of fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. AS claim that Madrid will offer him a £10.3m salary if they can agree a deal with United.

The Red Devils are asking for at least £130m for the World Cup winner, but fresh developments suggest that Real could sweeten the deal by offering one of two long-time United targets in exchange.

According to The Independent, United will only allow Pogba to move to the Bernabeu if they can get either Toni Kroos or Raphael Varane in return.

Both have been close to joining United before, with Germany midfielder Kroos rejecting the advances of David Moyes in 2014 to seal his switch to Madrid. Meanwhile, Varane has frequently been tipped as the man to resolve United’s defensive woes.

Kroos has not enjoyed his finest season, failing to score in 26 La Liga appearances – which could end up being the first time he has not registered a league goal in a campaign in his career.

The 29-year-old is already considering his future, and Pogba’s potential arrival in Madrid could push him out for good. Kroos is determined to test himself in a new league, meaning United could finally get their man.

Alternatively, Varane could arrive as a much-needed defensive reinforcement. United are one of just two teams in the top half to have conceded more than 50 goals in the Premier League this term (the other being Watford) and as such, have long been linked with signing a world class centre-back of Varane’s level to solve their problems.

Earlier in the week it was suggested that United would need to break the bank for the 25-year-old, but it may be easier to get Varane if the Pogba swap does materialise.

