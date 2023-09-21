Two reasons given as Newcastle named as one of four clubs £51m West Ham midfielder would join

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta would be interested in quitting the Hammers in favour of a move to Newcastle in future windows.

Recent reports suggest that Eddie Howe is looking into the possibility of moving for the Brazilian in the new year after Paqueta missed out on a proposed switch to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The collapse of that deal came about after an FA probe into the midfielder for alleged breaches of gambling rules.

However, Paqueta is expected to be the subject of more interest by the time January comes around.

The Hammers splashed out £51million to land the Brazil international from French giants Lyon last summer.

He managed five goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, helping David Moyes’ men win the Europa Conference League.

So far this season, Paqueta has made five starts in the 2023-24 campaign, notching a goal and an assist.

And Agbonlahor believes that fellow Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton could play a role in convincing the midfielder to move to Tyneside in the future.

Paqueta tipped to seriously look at Newcastle project

When asked if a move to Newcastle would be a good for Paqueta, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Of course. They’ve got a project now, and they’ve got the richest owners in the world.

“The ambition is to play Champions League football every season, and that will attract Paqueta – playing in the big boy competition.

“I think Paqueta would go to Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool – these big clubs have a bigger chance of finishing in the top four.

“The Man City move might not have happened but I think he’d choose Newcastle. He knows there is a good Brazillian contingent at the club already in Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

“I think it’s a move he would seriously look at.”

It remains to be seen whether Toon boss Howe likes the player enough to push through a transfer that could cost as much as £80m.

Newcastle are back in action on Sunday when they head to Sheffield United in the Premier, while Paqueta and West Ham face the tough trip to Liverpool on the same day.

