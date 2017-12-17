Two reasons cited as Barcelona shelve Philippe Coutinho chase

Liverpool appear to have won the battle to keep Philippe Coutinho until the summer at least after Barcelona reportedly put their interest in him on hold.

The La Liga giants saw three attempts to sign the Brazilian magician rejected by the Merseysiders over the summer and it was thought they would make a fresh offer once the transfer window opened in January.

However, Spanish publication Diario Gol claim Barcelona have now abandoned their pursuit for two big reasons.

The Reds’refusal to sanction Coutinho’s sale unless Barcelona parted with serious money is said to be the main factor. It’s claimed Barcelona – fresh after having their coffers swelled by the world-record €222m sale of Neymar to PSG – were told Coutinho would only be allowed to leave for £166million.

While Liverpool’s valuation of Coutinho is now said to have dropped, the report claims the Reds are still seeking £120million to let the player move – and that figure remains above what Barcelona are willing to spend.

Furthermore, the fact Coutinho is cup-tied in the Champions League is also said to have given Barcelona’s board serious reservations about doing a deal for the player next month.

While reports that Coutinho is set to stay at Anfield for the season at least will be welcomed by supporters, there will be those who still expect the transfer to be sanctioned over the summer.

