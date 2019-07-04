Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have told Manchester United he has no interest in a deal for one of the club’s long-term targets in Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is available for £25million this summer due to a clause in his contract and was one of Jose Mourinho’s targets last summer, before Tottenham triggered an extension to his deal.

Alderweireld has continued to be monitored by United over the intervening months and Solskjaer is known to be keen to bring in a new centre half.

Manchester United have failed in a £70m approach for Harry Maguire this week and are thought to be considering their next move amid reports Leicester have stuck an almighty £90m asking price on his head.

And the Manchester Evening News reports that United are far more likely to continue in their pursuit of Maguire, with any thoughts of triggering the exit clause in Alderweireld’s contract now off the agenda due to two key factors.

As per the report, Solskjaer has told United he wants to sign young players with the stomach for the fight, with Daniel James (signed from Swansea in a £15million deal) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (a £45m recruit from Crystal Palace) two such examples of the type of player Solskjaer is looking for.

The MEN also say Solskjaer also wants to focus on the capture of British players this summer – hence their bid for Maguire, who is in keeping with Solskjaer’s transfer ethos this summer.

United are also hopeful of the capture of a third 21-year-old this summer in the shape of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, though are ready to make an exception to their ‘British-signing’ agenda in the shape of £50m-rated Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

Alderweireld, for his part, seems content to stay at Tottenham for the 2019/20 season and said of his future: “My only focus is Spurs.

“Because of this focus I think I had a good season as well. I have one year left on my contract, so in my head, I will play for Spurs next season.”

