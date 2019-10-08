Two reasons cited as report claims Woodward is ready to sack Solskjaer

Ed Woodward is ‘losing patience’ with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will ‘pull the plug on his reign’ should they receive a heavy beating against league leaders Liverpool in their next Premier League match, according to a report.

Solskjaer goes into the international break facing mounting pressure after the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

A report on Tuesday morning claimed Solskjaer had warned his players that they were fighting for their futures at Old Trafford and that his sacking as manager could lead to them being sold off in their numbers by his potential successor.

But despite Solskjaer’s bizarre optimism, worse could be to come for United with a match against Liverpool next on the horizon following the international break, with Jurgen Klopp’s men boasting a 100% winning record in the Premier League this season and who are currently enjoying a 17-match winning streak on the domestic front stretching over the last two seasons.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the match against their arch-rivals could be Solskjaer’s last in charge should the side show no immediate improvements.

As per the report, Woodward has two grave concerns over Solskjaer’s suitability to arrest Manchester United’s decline; that despite handing the former Cardiff manager a three-year deal back in March.

Woodward only gave Solskjaer his full backing a couple of weeks ago but it seems the team’s poor performances over the past week have raised serious cause for alarm with the powers that be at Old Trafford. With United looking desperately lethargic and devoid of confidence and ideas, the side have scored just one goal in three games, drawing blanks against AZ Alkmaar and Newcastle, in the process.

It’s claimed United’s executive vice-chairman is ‘understood to be losing patience with the team’s woeful form’ and fears there is no immediate light at the end of the tunnel and only a change in management can arrest a slide that one pundit believes could even result in relegation from the Premier League.

Furthermore, the report adds that ‘several of United’s senior players have begun to question Solskjaer’s tactical acumen’ and that his post-match comments after the Newcastle defeat have ‘not gone down well within the dressing-room’.

In his post-match interview, Solskjaer said: “It’s my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence, they need some help from experienced players and staff.”

And it’s the “sort their heads out” comment that the players are reportedly annoyed about.

It promises to be a huge 10 days ahead for the under-fire United manager – and anything less than victory against Liverpool could, if the report is to be believed, spell the end of his 10-month reign at Old Trafford.

