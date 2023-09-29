Two sources confirm Man Utd tracking €50m Brazilian attacking midfielder under Jay-Z wing

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have been scouting Lorran, although several other suitors seem to be queuing up for the Flamengo star.

According to Romano, Man Utd scouts have been tracking Lorran in recent weeks – as have representatives from Chelsea. Neither of them would be able to sign him until he turns 18 in July, but they could agree to line up a deal for then in advance.

The attacking midfielder is part of the Roc Nation Sports agency, which is owned by American rapper Jay-Z. Other players in that stable include Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, as well as Palmeiras’ Endrick, who will join Madrid when he turns 18.

If Lorran is to earn a big move to Europe when he comes of age, it could come via his €50m (£43.3m) release clause being activated. Man Utd and Chelsea are not the only clubs who could consider lodging an offer, though.

A separate report from 90min confirms Man Utd are one of the leading contenders for Lorran, along with Brighton. Further down the report, interest from Chelsea is verified, while Manchester City and West Ham United are brought into the equation.

90min claims Man Utd and Brighton have both begun talks for the teenager so far. The former are said to be keen not to let rivals beat them to his services, perhaps haunted by when Brighton won the race for Moises Caicedo and developed him into a £115m player under their noses.

Further afield, there is also interest in Lorran from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Flamengo will understandably be waiting to hear the variety of offers that may be on the table before committing to a sale.

It remains to be seen how much anyone will pay for Lorran, who only has four senior appearances to his name but became Flamengo’s youngest ever scorer when he opened his account in January, on his only start so far.

