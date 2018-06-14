Two targets identified as Mourinho eyes 27-goal star to replace Martial

Jose Mourinho is said to have identified two major targets to replace the unhappy Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Martial is keen to move on this summer after finding his first-team chances hindered by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January and the continued development of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

And with the Frenchman poised to leave, Mourinho is on the lookout for a new attacking option to supplement the likes of Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Rashford.

Two names are are reportedly at the top of that list and they are Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann and Chelsea forward Willian.

Indeed, former United frontman Dwight Yorke is convinced that Paul Pogba can convince his France team-mate, who scored 27 goals last season, to join him in Manchester – despite Barcelona sill being the strong favourites to land the 27-year-old.

“When you’re a big club you always have a chance and when you have friends of the player around the national team there is a way of selling the club.

“I’m sure it helps to have Pogba and Martial in there and that might be a turning point in making things happen and getting the deal done. Hopefully that will be the case. Greizmann has been in Spain for a long time while United are looking to improve.”

Willian, meanwhile, has been mentioned as a potential United signing ever since Mourinho took charge of the club in the summer of 2016.

The 29-year-old previously flourished under the Portuguese tactician during their time together at Chelsea and ESPN claims that the Red Devils chief is ready to step up his interest in the forward if Martial does indeed secure a move elsewhere.

The Brazilian was a stand-out performer for the Blues last season, despite their woeful Premier League title defence, weighing in with 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Mourinho is hoping to take advantage of unrest at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea continue to ponder whether to stick with Antonio Conte or bring in a new coach this summer.