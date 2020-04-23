Solskjaer on brink of Man Utd sack before two things saved his job

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nearly lost his job earlier this season before two things came to his rescue, according to reports.

That’s according to ESPN pundit Mark Ogden, who believes the Norwegian still has plenty to prove t0 the Old Trafford hierarchy.

United appear to have turned things around in recent months, following a successful January transfer window in which they brought in Bruno Fernandes for £46.6million as well as Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal.

From the start of January, however, Solskjaer was struggling – with his team losing four out of seven games across all competitions.

Things began to turn at the end of the month, though, with United crushing Tranmere 6-0 in the FA Cup.

Following on from that impressive win, the Red Devils have gone on an unbeaten run, with Fernandes also emerging as one of the best players in the league.

And Ogden claims that the result in the cup and the addition of playmaker Fernandes were key to Solskjaer staying in charge.

However, Ogden still thinks the United chief has a long way to go before things are all fine at Old Trafford again.

“It is too early to start to say Solskjaer has turned things around,” he said on ESPN FC.

“I remember at the end of January they lost 2-0 to Burnley and that was straight after the game against Liverpool where they lost in abject fashion.

“Fans were starting to turn against the Glazers, the owners, and it was quite a moody time.

“They went to Tranmere in the cup, if they’d have lost that it could have been curtains for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They won 6-0, Bruno Fernandes came in and they haven’t lost with him in the team.

“Bruno Fernandes has coincided with the upturn, but it’s only seven or eight games.

“There’s a few ups and downs, and it depends on how you look at it.

“It’s too early to say Solskjaer has turned a corner, he needs a lot longer than seven or eight games to prove that.”

