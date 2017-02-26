Two trophies in seven months. This is why I signed – Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes winning trophies gets better with age after firing Manchester United to success in the EFL Cup final.

The 35-year-old striker scored twice in the 3-2 victory over Southampton – including a late winner – to give United manager Jose Mourinho his first trophy since taking over at Old Trafford.

“It was nice, it was very nice,” the former Sweden international told Sky Sports.

“This is a team effort, this is not about an individual. This is collective.

“This is what I came for, I came to win and I’m winning so I just have to keep going because the more I win, the more satisfied I get.

“It is good,” he said.

“It is my second trophy with the club and after seven months we have two trophies and I am happy, this is why I came, I came to win and I’m winning, it is all about bringing the club back to where it belongs and that is winning trophies.

“It says we believe in what we are doing, we keep going, training hard, we make sacrifices and we are winning. After seven months I have two trophies with this club, there are other clubs who didn’t win for 10 years.”

“I think you appreciate it more the older you get, in the beginning you don’t realise what the trophy means. The older I got, the more mature I got, the more I understood it’s all about winning, it’s all about collecting these trophies. I think this was my 32nd trophy and I’m super happy.”