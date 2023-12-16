Two-year Liverpool transfer mission wrecked as Arsenal barge Klopp aside with colossal deal tipped for Sporting CP talent

Arsenal now believe they are firmly at the front of the queue to sign long-standing Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio with a surprise January move now very much on the cards, according to a report.

The Sporting Lisbon star is regarded as one of the game’s best young centre-halves in world football, having established himself as a first-choice pick for club and country. Debuting for Ruben Amorim’s side in 2020/21 season as a teenager, Inacio has now racked up 143 appearances for the Portuguese giants, chipping in with a not-too-shabby 14 goals in the process.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has earned favourable comparisons to his compatriot and Manchester City’s formidable defensive rock, Ruben Dias, who departed Benfica for the Etihad in summer 2020.

Understanding his value to the club, Sporting have Inacio tied down to a deal until 2027, which includes a prohibitive €60m (£51.5m) exit clause.

Nonetheless, Amorim’s side would ideally like to extend that further in an effort to increase the release fee in his contract.

And with the likes of Real Madrid lurking, the current asking price is unlikely to deter some of the game’s top sides from making their move.

However, we revealed last month that the chase for Inacio’s signature is actually being led by Liverpool.

We revealed last month that Klopp and Co have scouted Inacio intensely for well over two years now and now look ready to make their move in 2024.

However, any such approach is likely to be put on hold until the summer window with funds a little tight at Anfield and Klopp more likely to make a more modest signing only to help them cover Joel Matip’s season-ending injury.

READ MORE ~ The 10 most valuable players aged 21 or under in world football: Another Sporting CP star makes cut

Arsenal tipped to beat Liverpool to Goncalo Inacio signing

That possible delay has seen Manchester United lurking over a possible deal, though their focus is believed to be on Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo first and foremost.

Now, according to shock reports in Portugal from A Bola, Arsenal have suddenly entered the race to sign Inacio and have catapulted themselves right to the front of the queue after making their move.

Per the report, the move has been made by sporting director Edu, but signed off by manager Mikel Arteta, who is very much an admirer of Inacio.

And it’s reported the Gunners now believe they are in the driving seat to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, and will not be dissuaded from meeting his €60m exit clause either.

Arsenal have looked a little short of quality options in central defence after losing summer signing Jurrien Timber to a nasty ACL injury on his debut back in August. With the Dutchman likely to be sidelined for the entirity of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal have been forced to call upon Poland defender Jakub Kiwior in recent matches.

However, Kiwior is now wanted by AC Milan, who are prepared to offer Arsenal a slight profit on their initial investment from Spezia by making a push to bring the 23-year-old back to Serie A in the winter window.

Arteta wants solid defensive options for Arsenal

With Arsenal then using money generated from his sale to go towards Inacio, Arteta hopes his side will have the defensive solidity to go one step further in their quest for Premier League title glory.

The Gunners ran out of steam in the closing games of the season in 2022/23, having to rely on Rob Holding, who has since joined Crystal Palace.

But with Inacio poised to join William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White – who is now recognised as a right-back but can comfortably play there too – and Timber (once fit) as central defensive options, Arteta and Arsenal will surely boast the options in the position in world football.

Any Gunners move for Inacio will come as a crushing blow for Klopp, who was dreaming of signing the left-footer as a long-term upgrade for Matip and who could help extend the shelf-life of Virgil van Dijk by seeing him switch to the right side of Liverpool’s central defence.

However, that plan has now been dealt a major setback with the reports in Portugal now naming Arsenal as the outstanding favourites to land Inacio in a big power-play grab.

Sporting, for their part, have made it clear they are unwilling to negotiate on Inacio’s price and will demand his full exit fee for any club making a move.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool tipped to spend £70m to sign Prem star who can help steer Reds to title glory