Tyler Adams heading to Bournemouth as Leeds agree fee; big implications for Willy Gnonto as Everton get ‘final answer’

Tyler Adams is on Friday travelling to London to undergo a medical with Bournemouth after Leeds United accepted an offer in the region of £20m for the USA midfielder.

The 24-year-old star was a rare shining light for Leeds last season in an otherwise bleak season that ultimately culminated in relegation. Back down in the second tier, Adams was one of four names that new Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises wanted to keep to help build a squad capable of promotion.

But just two weeks before the window closes, Adams is heading to Bournemouth and will, in the next 24 hours, become the third of their four they wanted to keep to leave, joining Jack Harrison and Max Wober through the exit door.

The departure of Adams will leave a significant hole in the Leeds side. While Adams has been absent from their side since suffering a serious hamstring injury in March, Leeds had been hoping he could be persuaded to stay and play a part in a promotion push.

Instead, he is now signing for Bournemouth in a move that will seal an instant Premier League return.

For Adams, the move to the Vitality Stadium comes just a week after Chelsea pulled the plug on a transfer. They were looking at Adams as a possible signing to bolster their midfield but ultimately decided against him with deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia closing in.

That saw Adams return to Leeds and, with his £20m clause expiring on Tuesday, hope had grown that a potential return to the Leeds fold was a growing possibility.

However, the Cherries argued that they had triggered that clause before the option lapsed. Now Leeds have accepted their fate with a £20m deal now agreed. The 36-times capped international will now undergo a medical and, if all goes to plan, will be presented as a Bournemouth player this weekend.

READ MORE: Leeds starter remarkably offered to Man City in last-ditch effort to prevent transfer collapse

Leeds dig heels in over Willy Gnonto following Tyler Adams agreement

With Adams now heading for the exit door, it seems Leeds’ resolve to keep the fourth player on their ‘retained list’, Willy Gnonto, has been doubled by the latest developments.

Reports earlier this week suggested Everton are readying a third offer for the player in the region of £25m. That comes after two previous bids worth £15m and £20m were batted away by the Whites.

With Gnonto making himself unavailable for selection in a bid to force through the move, it seemed as though his sale would encourage Leeds to accept the Toffees’ latest bid.

However, on Thursday it emerged that Leeds were hoping to offer Gnonto a new and improved deal to reflect both his importance to the side and to reflect more favourable clauses that can secure his exit in the future.

And now, according to il Corriere dello Serra, Leeds United are doubling down on their detemination to keep Gnonto. As a result, it’s claimed ‘nothing will convince Leeds’ to sell Gnonto this summer and their decision to reject Everton’s third bid is their final answer.

The Whites now have two weeks to stay true to that claim and, if they do manage to retain his services, Gnonto will be left with little choice but to knuckle down.

The 19-year-old, however, does have some making up to do if he is to integrate himself back into the first-team picture, however. Indeed, Leeds supporters are far from happy at the player’s decision to make himself unavailable for selection. Gnonto figured in the opening day 2-2 draw with Cardiff, but has been absent from the side since and will not be considered for duty for Friday’s game against West Brom.

But if they can get Gnonto back onside, he could be a huge weapon for Leeds in the second tier as they look to kickstart a promotion push.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Leeds among suitors as Wolves make approach to sign Burnley star Josh Brownhill