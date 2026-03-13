Reliable sources reveal sneaky Man Utd midfield signing, but two rivals also circling

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder

The Premier League transfer market is turning towards Bournemouth’s midfield dynamo, Tyler Adams, with Manchester United one of the frontrunners for his signature.

The 27-year-old United States international has steadily rebuilt his reputation on the south coast following a challenging period marred by injury, and his recent performances have caught the eye of several top-flight clubs.

Information from reliable sources, indicate that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all actively monitoring Adams’ situation at the Vitality Stadium.

The trio of Premier League giants view the American as a potentially strong tactical fit for their respective midfield setups, thanks to his renowned energy, defensive tenacity, ball-winning ability, and proven experience in England’s top division.

Adams, who joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023, has made a seamless return to action after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in a match against United last December.

His three appearances since coming back – most notably in a solid display against West Ham – have highlighted his enduring quality.

With his contract running until the summer of 2028, Bournemouth are in no rush to part ways with one of their key assets. However, the Cherries could be open to offers in the region of £45million.

This relatively modest price tag makes Adams an attractive proposition for clubs looking to bolster their engine rooms without breaking the bank.

For Man Utd, Adams represents a cost-effective option as they plan to refresh their midfield, with departures like Casemiro on the horizon. The Old Trafford side have long admired his profile, and Adams himself has spoken fondly of the “dream” of playing at the Theatre of Dreams.

At present, the interest remains at the scouting and monitoring stage, with no formal bids or approaches.

Any concrete developments are widely expected to wait until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Adams will be a central figure for the USMNT as they host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

This timeline allows clubs to evaluate his form and fitness over an extended period, while Bournemouth benefit from his contributions in the meantime.

For now, Tyler Adams continues to impress under Andoni Iraola. Whether he stays at Bournemouth or makes a high-profile switch this summer is likely to wait until later in the window.

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More Man Utd news: Bayern swoop; ‘perfect’ next manager named

United are determined to bring an incredible Bayern Munich talent to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, with INEOS aiming to be successful where Real Madrid failed.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has named the “perfect” next manager for Manchester United, but a report has named the ‘favourite’ to be their next permanent boss.

Finally, United and Chelsea appear to be ready to head-to-head for the signing of one of the Bundesliga’s top midfield talents this summer, in a move that could force either club to bust the budget to secure the player’s signature.

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