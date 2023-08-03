Tyler Adams tipped to stay at Leeds as Aston Villa concerns arise; Chelsea, Nottingham Forest focus on other deals

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could yet remain at Elland Road until the January window at least, with the Whites seemingly confident of resisting approaches from a string of Premier League suitors.

The USA skipper moved to the Whites in a £20m switch from RB Leipzig last summer and proved an all-too-few bright spark in an otherwise woeful campaign. A regular in their side, Leeds’ form went rapidly downhill after the 24-year-old’s season was ended in March by a serious hamstring rupture.

With Leeds ultimately falling on their sword and suffering relegation back to the Championship, Adams was forced to watch on from the sidelines, unable to help his side in the run-in.

Now under new ownership, Leeds have namechecked Adams as one of four players they would like to keep and build their promotion push around.

Sadly for Leeds, one of that quartet, in Max Wober, has already departed for Borussia Monchengladbach. However, in Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, Leeds have, so far, managed to resist the sales of their other prized assets.

And their prospects of keeping Gnonto have been lifted after TEAMtalk revealed the Italy star has closed the door on a move to Everton.

Now there is a growing belief that Adams may well end up staying too.

TEAMtalk understands that the star is not agitating for a move away from Elland Road this summer. His main concern, at this stage, surrounds returning to fitness with the midfielder still not fully recovered from his hamstring issues.

Indeed, he will not be fit for the Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff on Sunday. However, he is scheduled to return to light training in the next two weeks and could yet make a return to action before the month of August is out.

Villa concerns arise for Tyler Adams

Nonetheless, that has not stopped interest in Adams emerging. His deal at Leeds contains a relegation release clause set at the £25m barrier, which makes him an attractive option for a number of Premier League sides.

To that end, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the 36-times capped USMNT star.

Of the trio, it is Aston Villa whom are most serious, with the Daily Mail claiming they have contacted Leeds to match his exit clause.

However, Adams has concerns over where he would fit in at Villa. Unai Emery’s side are well blessed for options in his position with Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara pretty much first choice. John McGinn is another option to play there, though he operates in a more advanced role than holding midfield.

As such, Adams would fear his game-time might be limited were he to move to Villa Park.

In addition, Nottingham Forest’s interest, while described as genuine, is on the backburner for now. They have held talks with USA manager Gregg Berhalter over the merits of signing Adams.

However, they are instead intent on trying to convince PSV to part company with Ibrahim Sangare first.

It’s a similar story at Chelsea, who also have Adams on a potential list of targets. However, they will only move for the American if a planned bid for Moises Caicedo or, failing that, Romeo Lavia, fails to come off.

USA star tipped to stay at Leeds

One club who could yet launch a move is Brighton, who are also reportedly keeping an eye on developments.

However, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes there is a growing chance Adams could ultimately end up staying at Leeds for now.

Discussing Leeds’ chances of keeping Adams, as well as the Whites’ promotion prospects, he offered his thoughts to Givemesport.

“I think they might struggle to hold onto him, but I think the indications from him are that he is actually willing to stay and try to help them get back up,” said Crook.

“If they keep Adams, [Jack] Harrison and Gnonto, and get Patrick Bamford back to fitness, I think they’ve got a chance of going back up.

“But I would put Leicester and probably Southampton, although they need a striker, in a slightly stronger position in terms of bouncing straight back.”

Leeds kick-off the season at home to Cardiff on Sunday before facing Birmingham at St Andrews six days later. West Brom at home follows on Saturday 18 August, before the wrap up the month with a trip to face Ipswich on August 26.

