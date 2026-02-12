Leeds United have taken a shine to a Manchester United defender who was consistently ignored by Ruben Amorim, according to a report, which has also revealed Sunderland’s concrete plan amid Michael Carrick’s revelation.

Man Utd and Leeds are age-old rivals, but that has not stopped transfer deals from happening between the two clubs. One of the most famous and most controversial transfers was Eric Cantona’s move to Man Utd from Leeds in the autumn of 1992, while in recent times, Daniel James switched from Old Trafford to Elland Road in 2021. There has been others too, who have crossed the divide, most notably Gordon Strachan (1989) and Alan Smith (2004).

It has now emerged that Leeds are planning a raid on Man Utd to sign a defender who is out of contract at the Red Devils at the end of the season.

According to Sports Boom, Leeds are among the clubs that are keen on snapping up Tyrell Malacia on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Leeds, who are involved in the Premier League relegation battle this season, are said to be ‘monitoring’ the Dutch left-back closely.

The West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly ‘aware that a fully fit Malacia still carries the reputation that once made him one of United’s most promising defensive recruits’.

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sam Byram are the two recognised left-backs in Leeds manager Daniel Farke’s squad at the moment.

While Gudmundsson joined Leeds from Lille in the summer of 2025, Byram is 32 now and is out of contract at the club at the end of the season.

There is interest from Sunderland in Malacia, too, with Sports Boom reporting that the Black Cats are ‘ready to launch a summer raid’ for the 26-year-old and are ‘working hard behind the scenes’ to convince him to move to the Stadium of Light.

The report has noted how Malacia has struggled for a regular first-team role ‘following a nightmare run of injuries’, including ‘two serious knee setbacks’.

When fit, then Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim also did not pick Malacia, whose exit from the club in the January transfer window was blocked by the director of football, Jason Wilcox, because of the injury to Patrick Dorgu.

Michael Carrick extends an olive branch to Tyrell Malacia

Malacia has been at Man Utd since 2022, when he joined from Feyenoord for €17million (£15m, $20m).

The left-back, who had a loan spell at PSV in the second half of 2024/25 campaign, has been able to make only 48 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career.

Malacia has played just two minutes in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season, coming on as a substitute against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

It was Malacia’s first senior appearance for Man Utd since January 2025, having been reintegrated into the squad against Brighton and Hove Albion in October by then Man Utd manager Amorim.

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has suggested that the 26-year-old will get games between now and the end of the campaign, with Malacia now a regular in his matchday squad.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website on February 6: “Of course, all the boys have been, honestly, fantastic. They are all desperate to play.

“For Ty to be back, he’s obviously missed a lot of football over recent years, so to be back around the group, he’s chomping at the bit to play.

“It’s really important we’ve got a strong group, as strong as we can, to take us through to the end of the season. So everyone is going to be important in different ways.

“The squad is settled now. We know what we’ve got, which is great. Stability is important for us and we’ll keep moving forward.”

As far as Leeds are concerned, TEAMtalk sources can confirm the Whites do plan to sign another left-sided defender this summer, so Malacia may indeed fit the bill.

