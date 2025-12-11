Chelsea winger Tyrique George is on the list of January options for Leeds and Everton

Tyrique George is ready to leave Chelsea in January and sources can reveal he ideally wants a permanent exit away from Stamford Bridge, having been frustrated by his lack of minutes under Enzo Maresca.

The Camden-born winger was given his big break in the Chelsea first team by Maresca last season, where he effectively replaced the frozen-out Raheem Sterling in the squad and went on to make 26 appearances across all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

But a failure to kick on this season has seen the 19-year-old fall back in the manager’s plans, and he has just two starts in the League Cup and two in the Champions League to his name this season, having racked up a meagre 143 minutes off the bench in the Premier League so far.

While a regular on the Blues bench, George has not started in the league and has seen summer arrivals Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho all move ahead of him in the pecking order.

And with Pedro Neto arguably the pick of Maresca’s wing options this season, the situation for George certainly looks bleak.

Off the back of that, Chelsea are open to him possibly moving to sister club Strasbourg in the New Year, seeing the move as an ideal solution for the player and one where BlueCo can allow him to remain within their system.

We understand that club chiefs are not opposed to the notion, and they will allow him to transfer out to Liam Rosenior’s side in the New Year if the player agrees to the move, with any deal likely to contain some sort of clause favouring Chelsea should he become a major success in France.

However, there is a possibility for the player to remain in the Premier League, with several clubs also considering an approach for the teenager after being made aware of his desire to leave…

Leeds, Everton among suitors for Tyrique George – Sources

With George looking a strong contender to leave Stamford Bridge in January, we understand that Fulham, who almost signed him in August, are very much still keen on a potential deal.

Alongside them, the likes of Everton and Leeds are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Sources revealed in the summer that the Toffees were also among George’s admirers, though, having signed Jack Grealish and Tyler Dibling, their interest in the Chelsea man faded.

And while George remains a player of some interest to Everton, he is not thought to be a priority in January for David Moyes. The Toffees are focusing on other areas, such as the striker, midfield and full-back positions for now.

Leeds, meanwhile, are looking to add more creativity to their ranks and are open to signing a creative talent who can operate either on the right flank or as a No.10.

However, George’s favoured position is as a left-sided star, which may count against him, given that Daniel Farke is well covered there.

We can reveal Southampton are also among the clubs keen on a possible move, if they could persuade him to drop down to the Championship and help their charge back to the Premier League.

Money is set to be made available by the Saints hierarchy in January as they bid to keep up their momentum, which has seen them charge back into the promotion reckoning in recent weeks.

